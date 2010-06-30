SourceForge: come forgiare il software Opensource

Sourceforge fornisce servizi gratis per aiutare chi vuole costruire e condividere software a codice aperto con una numerosissima comunità di utenti-sviluppatori.
La lista dei servizi offerti spazia dal semplice hosting del codice sorgente e delle pagine del progetto, al sistema di tracking degli errori, a forum dedicati, mailing list, wiki, blog, gestione del versioning dei programmi, network mirroring, statistiche, etc. etc.
Sourceforge è la mia fonte primaria di ricerca per soluzioni software ed infatti molti dei programmi presentati su questo mio blog sono progetti ospitati da questo utilissimo portale.
Giusto per aggiungere un po' di numeri, a Febbraio 2009, Sourceforge ospitava più di 230.000 progetti software, che saranno sicuramente aumentati nel frattempo e vanta circa 2 milioni di utenti registrati.
Vi consiglio quindi di aggiungere l'indirizzo http://sourceforge.net/ alla lista dei vostri bookmark e poi, di dare un'occhiata alla classifica dei 25 progetti software più attivi della settimana su Sourceforge che vi riporto qui sotto.
Ad MAiora
== Top 25 Projects ==
1. PostBooks ERP, accounting, CRM by xTuple
https://sourceforge.net/projects/postbooks
Free open source ERP, accounting, CRM package for small to midsized
businesses. Runs on Linux, Mac, and Windows (built with open source Qt
framework). Business logic resides in PostgreSQL database. Rich API for
connecting to third-party apps.
2. ADempiere ERP Business Suite
https://sourceforge.net/projects/adempiere
ADempiere Business Suite ERP/CRM/MFG/SCM/POS done the Bazaar way in an open
and unabated fashion. Focus is on the Community that includes Subject
Matter Specialists, Implementors and End-Users. We are a community fork of
Compiere.
3. Arianne RPG
https://sourceforge.net/projects/arianne
Arianne is a multiplayer online engine to develop turn based and real time
games providing a simple way of creating the game server rules and clients
like Stendhal. Our engine Marauroa uses Java and SQL for hosting hundreds
of players on a solo host.
4. phpMyAdmin
https://sourceforge.net/projects/phpmyadmin
phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP intended to handle the administration
of MySQL over the Web. Currently it can create and drop databases,
create/drop/alter tables, delete/edit/add fields, execute any SQL
statement, manage keys on fields.
5. 7-Zip
https://sourceforge.net/projects/sevenzip
7-Zip is a file archiver with the high compression ratio. The program
supports 7z, ZIP, CAB, RAR, ARJ, LZH, CHM, GZIP, BZIP2, Z, TAR, CPIO, ISO,
MSI, WIM, NSIS, RPM and DEB formats.
6. Zenoss Core - Enterprise IT Monitoring
https://sourceforge.net/projects/zenoss
Zenoss Core is an enterprise network and systems management application
written in Python/Zope. Zenoss provides an integrated product for
monitoring availability, performance, events and configuration across
layers and across platforms.
7. Sweet Home 3D
https://sourceforge.net/projects/sweethome3d
Sweet Home 3D is an interior design Java application for quickly choosing
and placing furniture on a house 2D plan drawn by the end-user, with a 3D
preview.
8. TCPDF - PHP class for PDF
https://sourceforge.net/projects/tcpdf
TCPDF is a PHP class for generating PDF documents without requiring
external extensions. TCPDF Supports UTF-8, Unicode, RTL languages, XHTML,
Javascript, digital signatures, barcodes and much more.
9. HyperSQL Database Engine
https://sourceforge.net/projects/hsqldb
HSQLDB is a relational database engine written in Java, with a JDBC driver,
conforming to ANSI SQL:2008. A small, fast, multithreaded engine and server
with in-memory and disk based tables, LOBs, transaction isolation,
encryption and ACID.
10. FreeCol
https://sourceforge.net/projects/freecol
FreeCol is an open version of Colonization. It is a Civilization-like game
in which the player has to conquer the new world.
11. OrangeHRM - Human Resource Management
https://sourceforge.net/projects/orangehrm
OrangeHRM is an Open Source Human Resource Management System that covers
Personnel Information Management, Employee Self Service, Leave, Time &
Attendance, Benefits, and Recruitment. Tags: HRM, HRMS, HCM, HRIS, EHRMS,
Human Capital Management
12. ZK - Simply Ajax and Mobile
https://sourceforge.net/projects/zk1
ZK is Ajax Java framework. With direct RIA, 200+ Ajax components and a
markup language, developing Ajax/RIA as simple as desktop apps and HTML/XUL
pages. Support JSF/JSP/JavaEE/Spring, Ajax Push, and Ajax script in
Java/Ruby/Groovy/Python/JavScript.
13. MinGW - Minimalist GNU for Windows
https://sourceforge.net/projects/mingw
MinGW: A native Windows port of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), with
freely distributable import libraries and header files for building native
Windows applications; includes extensions to the MSVC runtime to support
C99 functionality.
14. KeePass Password Safe
https://sourceforge.net/projects/keepass
KeePass Password Safe is a free, open source, light-weight and easy-to-use
password manager for Windows. You can store your passwords in a
highly-encrypted database, which is locked with one master password or key
file.
15. Openbravo ERP
https://sourceforge.net/projects/openbravo
Openbravo ERP is the web-based ERP for SMEs. Available as a professional
open source ERP solution, Openbravo ERP provides unique high-impact
benefits: 1) Comprehensive 2) Innovative 3) Cost effective.
16. webERP web-based ERP Accounting
https://sourceforge.net/projects/web-erp
Integrated accounting ERP system. Multi-language/currency/inventory
locations. Full double entry. SO/AR/PO/AP/GL/Bank/Sales Analysis.
BOMs/assemblies/kit-sets. Flexible pricing. Emailable pdf reports. Fast PHP
created html for any browser.
17. Webmin
https://sourceforge.net/projects/webadmin
A web-based system administration tool for Unix servers and services.
18. ScummVM
https://sourceforge.net/projects/scummvm
ScummVM is a cross-platform interpreter for several point-and-click
adventure engines. This includes all SCUMM-based adventures by LucasArts,
Simon the Sorcerer 1&2 by AdventureSoft, Beneath a Steel Sky and Broken
Sword 1&2 by Revolution, and many more.
19. Hyperic Application & System Monitoring
https://sourceforge.net/projects/hyperic-hq
Enterprise monitoring & systems management application. Auto-discovers 75+
techs. Collects availability, performance, utilization, & throughput
metrics. Easily correlate problems with events.
20. CMU Sphinx
https://sourceforge.net/projects/cmusphinx
Sphinx is a speaker-independent large vocabulary continuous speech
recognizer released under a BSD style license. It is also a collection of
open source tools and resources that allows researchers and developers to
build speech recognition systems.
21. Task Coach
https://sourceforge.net/projects/taskcoach
Task Coach - Your friendly task manager. Task Coach is a simple open source
todo manager to manage personal tasks and todo lists. Often, tasks and
other things todo consist of several activities. Task Coach is designed to
deal with composite tasks.
22. Clonezilla
https://sourceforge.net/projects/clonezilla
Clonezilla is a partition or disk clone tool similar to Norton Ghost. It
saves and restores only used blocks in hard drive. Two types of Clonezilla
are available, Clonezilla live and Clonezilla SE (Server Edition).
23. net-snmp
https://sourceforge.net/projects/net-snmp
net-snmp provides tools and libraries relating to the Simple
NetworkManagement Protocol including: An extensible agent, An SNMP
library,tools to request or set information from SNMP agents, tools
togenerate and handle SNMP traps, etc.
24. Pandora FMS
https://sourceforge.net/projects/pandora
Pandora FMS is a performance & availability monitoring system, ready for
big environments. It uses agents for local monitoring and can do several
kinds of remote network monitoring. Agents works on Linux, Windows, AIX,
HP-UX, Solaris and BSD systems.
25. VirtuaWin - Multiple virtual desktops
https://sourceforge.net/projects/virtuawin
VirtuaWin is an application for the Windows user community that misses the
wonderful multiple desktop functionality often used on Unix systems. It is
simple, reliable and highly configurable, supporting up to 20 virtual
Ciao, bel post, io sinceramente sono indeciso se iscrivermi (sto usando GoogleCode), anche perché, purtroppo non vengo tanto visualizzato. Volevo chiederti, in quanto a "visibilità" sourceforge è molto più avanti vero?RispondiElimina